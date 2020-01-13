US Capital Advisors Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE NFG opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 38.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 409,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 113,817 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $3,400,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 254.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 57,638 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 18.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.