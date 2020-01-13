USD Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $444.55 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, LATOKEN, Korbit and Kucoin. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $444.55 million and $341.63 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.01772427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00067505 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 447,499,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,753,015 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, SouthXchange, OKEx, Kucoin, Crex24, FCoin, Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, CPDAX, Hotbit, CoinEx, Korbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

