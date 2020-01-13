USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.62 million and approximately $60.70 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02120159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00186477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00123528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

