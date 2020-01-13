USDQ Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, USDQ has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $9,576.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00326091 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002566 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012545 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,287 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

