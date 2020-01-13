USDX (USDX) Market Cap Tops $706,035.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $706,035.00 and $1,543.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,077 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

