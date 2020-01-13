Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC and OKEx. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $708,193.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.