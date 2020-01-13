Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,082 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $310,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 39,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.27 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.