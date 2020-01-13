Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $179.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day moving average of $169.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $143.54 and a 52 week high of $180.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

