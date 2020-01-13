Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.81. 1,210,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.43 and its 200-day moving average is $278.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $300.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

