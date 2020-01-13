Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $23,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $142.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.87. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0223 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

