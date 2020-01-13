Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.29. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Vascular Biogenics worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

