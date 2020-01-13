VeriSafe (VSF) Trading Up 43.2% This Week

VeriSafe (CURRENCY:VSF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One VeriSafe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, CoinBene and IDAX. Over the last week, VeriSafe has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar. VeriSafe has a market capitalization of $248,239.00 and $69,531.00 worth of VeriSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VeriSafe

VeriSafe’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,880,544,815 tokens. VeriSafe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriSafe is www.verisafe.io.

Buying and Selling VeriSafe

VeriSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

