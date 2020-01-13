Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management lessened its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verisign by 10,503.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after buying an additional 799,415 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisign by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,194,000 after buying an additional 506,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after buying an additional 214,629 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisign by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 185,284 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verisign by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 818,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,265,000 after buying an additional 107,209 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $209.12 on Monday. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average of $197.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

