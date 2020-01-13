Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 892,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,540,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.40.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $157.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $111.05 and a 52 week high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

