Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,674,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432,471. The company has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

