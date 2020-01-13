Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight Capital lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of VET opened at C$21.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.13 and a 1-year high of C$36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 121.80%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

