VideoCoin (VID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001639 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

