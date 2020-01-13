Viridian Ria LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 10.2% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

VEA stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

