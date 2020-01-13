Viridian Ria LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Viridian Ria LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,095,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $327.14 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $257.95 and a 52-week high of $328.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

