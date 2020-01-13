Viridian Ria LLC Purchases 1,497 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

IVE stock opened at $129.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.739 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

