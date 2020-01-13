Vitae (VITAE) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $99,072.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00007287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002893 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005492 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

