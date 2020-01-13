Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.73.

VIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIVE stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $134.00.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.00) by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

