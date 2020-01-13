VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,243 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 94.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 125.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.90.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $149.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.21. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

