VoteCoin (VOT) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. VoteCoin has a market cap of $108,519.00 and $288.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00459077 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00082517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00124168 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000865 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 74,071,625 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

