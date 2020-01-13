vSlice (VSL) Trading Down 24.2% This Week

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, vSlice has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One vSlice token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and YoBit. vSlice has a total market cap of $31,237.00 and $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice launched on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io.

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

