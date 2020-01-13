W Green Pay (WGP) Achieves Market Cap of $974,610.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $974,610.00 and $104,552.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,206,527 tokens. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

