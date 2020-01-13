Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Increased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 240,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 26,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.87. 4,842,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,808,851. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

