Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,842,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,851. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $259.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

