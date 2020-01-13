Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,842,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,851. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

