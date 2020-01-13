Wanchain (WAN) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $18.15 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bitbns, Huobi and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007470 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000187 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Kucoin, Bitbns and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

