Wavesbet (WBET) Price Hits $0.0000

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $83,957.00 and approximately $28,743.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00025615 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000624 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet's total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet's official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

