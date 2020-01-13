Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for SLM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

SLM stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SLM by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 205,773 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in SLM in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in SLM in the second quarter worth about $357,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

