Wedbush Comments on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.09) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.01). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $38.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $139,100.00. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

