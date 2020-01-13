Wedbush Weighs in on KB Home’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.90%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

KB Home stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. KB Home has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $495,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,316.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459 over the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of KB Home by 510.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 7,133.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

