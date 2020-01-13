Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE: CRL) in the last few weeks:

1/10/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $143.00.

1/8/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

1/7/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $151.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $157.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $115.69 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.60.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $205,707.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,738.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

