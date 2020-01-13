WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $9.61 on Monday. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $12.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

