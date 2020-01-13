WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $43.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.38%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $171,602.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,231.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $16,659,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 238,350 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $6,836,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 120,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 91,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

