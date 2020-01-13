West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$58.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.20.

Shares of WFT stock traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$57.93. 137,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.30. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$43.93 and a 1-year high of C$80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -39.34.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.63) by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 3.9100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

