Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $284.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post $284.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.60 million and the lowest is $280.60 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $257.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAL. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 184.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 578.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $57.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

