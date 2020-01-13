WeTrust (TRST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $623.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $623.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network and DDEX. In the last week, WeTrust has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.02080261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00121455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

