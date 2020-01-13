William Blair Weighs in on Pluralsight Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pluralsight in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon forecasts that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Pluralsight’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Pluralsight has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pluralsight by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 530.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 43.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.