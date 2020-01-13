Winding Tree Price Tops $0.0737 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000908 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

