Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires 1,450 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 64,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 297,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

VNQ stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,552,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,706. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $95.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.9569 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

