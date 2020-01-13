Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires 2,978 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $329.43. 3,588,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,413. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.95 and a fifty-two week high of $329.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $2.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

