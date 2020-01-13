Winfield Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,146. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1698 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

