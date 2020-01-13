Winfield Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,183,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 44,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.46. 2,458,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

