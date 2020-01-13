Winfield Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.5% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Winfield Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $107,000.

XBI stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.92. 10,391,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,426. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $98.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0009 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

