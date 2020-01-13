Winfield Associates Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.3% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

NYSE AMT traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.41. 1,840,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,774. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,200. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.