Winfield Associates Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 79.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 445.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 143.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,000,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,467 shares in the company, valued at $17,624,748.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $2,876,380.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,671 shares of company stock worth $25,465,133. Corporate insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.91. 1,454,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90 and a beta of 0.04. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

