Winfield Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 1.9% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Shares of CWB stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.14. 938,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7069 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $8.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

